Late Death Dec 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REESE, Joan M. (Davis), James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville, (724) 459-7611 RODACK, Lawrence, Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana, (724) 349-2000 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Crematory Lawrence Indiana Death Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News DEAR ABBY: Man's cheating shatters wife's sense of purpose 911 Report Cherry Tree Citizens Cemetery participates in Wreaths Across America campaign Philippine Communist Party founder Sison dies in exile at 83 Pope wrote resignation note in case of health impediment Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles capable of reaching Japan Today in History See all Obituaries Velma E. Morrow 2 hrs ago Late Death 2 hrs ago Tuesday Funeral 2 hrs ago Louise (Lemmon) Dunmire 2 hrs ago Walter S. 'Skip' Shirley 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTrent Braxton DavisHomer-Center teacher arrested on child porn chargesChristopher R. TwiggAndrew Robert ToyMichael Adamsky5 named to Business Hall of FameArthur Anthony 'Art' WurmDaniel T. SchrecengostNicholas Martin Buffone Jr.Christina N. Mihoerck Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView