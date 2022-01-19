KOLESAR, Rodney L., Hindman Funeral Home,
Johnstown, www.hindmanfuneralhomes.com
PETERSON, Barbara G., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 349-3100
STEWART, Leora, Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Indiana, (724) 349-2000
Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 19, 2022 @ 11:14 am
KOLESAR, Rodney L., Hindman Funeral Home,
Johnstown, www.hindmanfuneralhomes.com
PETERSON, Barbara G., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 349-3100
STEWART, Leora, Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Indiana, (724) 349-2000
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.