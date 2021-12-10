Obits floral 19

BENHAM, Carol Dianne, Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana (724) 349-2000

BOSLEY, Helen Marie (Klash), Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana (724) 349-9700

EUBANKS, Alfreda, John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana (724) 463-4499