Late Deaths Feb 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COWIE, Matthew D., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home,Indiana (724) 463-4499WALTHOUR, Joann E., Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Indiana (724) 349-2000 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Indiana Funeral Home A. Lefdahl Death Matthew D. Crematory Joann E. Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News Police Log DEAR ABBY: Grandmother isn't shy about playing favorites High-speed suspect's case is moved to North Huntingdon Indiana: Students working to meet academic obligations Board approves new hires Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high' Outage affects classes at IASD Major, Struzzi sign on to bill allowing River Valley name change See all Obituaries David W. Hoe 2 hrs ago Margaret E. 'Peg' Snyder 2 hrs ago Late Deaths 2 hrs ago Saturday Funerals 2 hrs ago +2 Emma J. Griffin Feb 17, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrews battle White Township mobile home fireArea woman seeks to be Inked cover girlPublisher's Perspective: Don't make assumptions; we're all in this togetherLeslie Ann SimonGenerating station considers cutting operationsRobert W. Alexander Sr.Nearly 100 Indiana County bridges are rated 'poor' by PennDOTKaren L. MiskoFlorince I. BothellLate deaths Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView