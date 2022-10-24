Obits floral 10

ADAMS, Kimberly M., McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer, (724) 254-2555

FRITCHMAN, Carolyn A. (Kunkle), Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Indiana, (724) 349-2000

STATES, Russell, John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 463-4499

Tags