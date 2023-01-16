Late Deaths Jan 16, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DONAHUE, Linda Jean (Shirley), Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, (724) 459-9115 HALMES, Dorothy, Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, (724) 479-9422 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Dorothy Funeral Home Bowser Commerce Homer City Death Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News New Jersey home explodes with firefighters inside; 5 injured California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead In tornado-ravaged Selma, congregations give prayers of thanks Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women DEAR ABBY: Relative who abused child will be at get-togethers Indiana craft brewery brings first prize home from Harrisburg House GOP demands visitor logs in Biden classified docs case Today in History See all Obituaries Gary Merle Clawson 4 hrs ago Daniel L. 'Dunc' Duncan 4 hrs ago Imogene (Reed) Lydic Floyd 4 hrs ago Larry Richard McManus 4 hrs ago Betty J. (Carcella) Saiani 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUnited school board addresses embezzlement rumorsElizabeth 'Betsy' Jane Metalla-TaylorLate DeathLate DeathsMarion SadlerMotorist killed in two-vehicle Pine Township crashRuby M. (Widdowson) CramerMartha Jane HeberlingDonald James SmithMichael H. Ault Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView