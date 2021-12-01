BRATTON, Joseph L., McCabe-Roof Funeral Home,
Clymer, (724) 254-2555
PATTERSON, Nancy J., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 463-4499
SUCCHERALLI, Ronald T., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 463-4499
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 1, 2021 @ 11:11 am
BRATTON, Joseph L., McCabe-Roof Funeral Home,
Clymer, (724) 254-2555
PATTERSON, Nancy J., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 463-4499
SUCCHERALLI, Ronald T., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 463-4499
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.