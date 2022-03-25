McNUTT, Sandra Darlene Angela, Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, (724) 349-2000
TRAINER, Lois J., Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, (724) 349-2000
Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Light rain...mixing with snow late. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Updated: March 25, 2022 @ 12:27 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.