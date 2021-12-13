obits floral 06

FREEMAN, David F., McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer, (724) 254-2555

JANOSKO, Thomas W. Sr., Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, (724) 349-2000

REED, Terry L., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 463-4499