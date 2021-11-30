Late Deaths Nov 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DIXSON, Thomas E., Bowser Funeral Home andCremation Services Inc., Homer City, (724) 479-9422KANICK, Henry R. Sr., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 463-4499 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Bowser Thomas E. Homer City Cremation Services Inc. Death Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News WHO warns that new virus variant poses 'very high' risk Probe into death continues Concern expressed after boy left all day on a Tri County school bus Coal truck crash snarls Route 422 in Pine Township IUP to mark Chanukah with menorah lighting Indiana County COVID-19 cases Biden says U.S. is prepared for omicron variant Police Log See all Obituaries Barrett L. 'Barry' Baker 3 hrs ago +2 John T. Tom (Barrel)' Harrold Sr. 3 hrs ago Robert Henry 3 hrs ago Beverly J. Hughes 3 hrs ago Dennis 'Denny' K. Irwin 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan found dead in garageNathan L. LukehartIndiana man charged in two-year-old child abuse caseElection tie-breaker results announced by Indiana CountyMan gets prison time for abusing baby-sitterCompanies respond to fire at gas wellFormer corrections officer admitted to ARD programNicholas KovalchickBarbara DavisUTV missing in Green Township; two cycles found near Carrolltown Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Currently Open Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Currently Open Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Currently Open Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Currently Open Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView