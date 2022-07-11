Late Deaths Jul 11, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McCOMBS, Shirley J., Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale, (814) 743-6833WARD, Patrick, Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Indiana, (724) 349-2000 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News DEAR ABBY: Stay-at-home mom anxious as 20-year marriage crumbles 911 Report IUP designates more than 70 'all-gender' restrooms on campus WINGING IT 'Thor: Love and Thunder' scores franchise best debut Heard attorneys say juror served improperly, seek mistrial N Korea likely fired artillery rounds amid US-S Korea drills Average US gasoline price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon See all Obituaries Donald Harshyne 5 hrs ago Elaine C. Settelmaier 5 hrs ago Jerry Franklin Longwell 5 hrs ago William 'Bill' Rapuk 5 hrs ago Late Deaths 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIndiana motorcyclist killed in Armstrong County crashLaurie Ann NealGerald Scott BrewerNathan W. HerbyLate DeathsMichael Dennis OtersonJonathan 'John' E. NuppLate DeathLate DeathsWanda S. Betts Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView