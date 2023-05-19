Late Deaths May 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DELEANDRO, Raymond J. “Ramo”, James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville, (724) 459-7611 VELTRE, Orlando Dominick “Nick”, McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer, (724) 254-2555 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Indiana Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To view in high resolution, click in upper left corner to download pages. Looking for an old article? Photos: Latest News DEAR ABBY: Boyfriend steps up to act as caregiver When holiday debt lingers long after the gifts are forgotten Multiple DUI sentences reported in Common Pleas Court State police report jury duty scam Regional transportation, infrastructure needs discussed by SPC Cherish Kauffman - Teen of the Week Brought to you by Rosebud Mining Bipartisan bill would require automakers to keep it in new cars First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck in new light See all Obituaries Frank 'Ducky' J. Dalessio 1 hr ago Edna B. (Mahan) Blystone 1 hr ago Late Deaths 1 hr ago Vincent 'Vince' E. Calabrese 1 hr ago Charles O. Willis 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLexi Lynn GambleFive administrators have been removed in IUP "streamlining"Indiana Area School District Board of Directors unofficial primary resultsDavid Christian 'Chris' Williams, Jr.IUP: Purge will not affect work on ongoing projectsJay Robert VaughnLate DeathsLate DeathsJoseph Rudolph Rura Jr.4 incumbents take primary for River Valley school board Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Currently Open Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Rinaldi's Pizza Barn 969 Pizza Barn Rd, Blairsville, PA 15717 +1(724)459-5727 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.