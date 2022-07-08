Late Deaths Jul 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NUPP, Jonathan “John” E., Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale, (814) 743-6833OTERSON, Michael D., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 463-4499 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News Favorite household cleaners you can make yourself for just pennies Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights DEAR ABBY: Family drama intensifies with dogs' disappearance 10th body recovered from Italy's melting Marmolada glacier Vehicle catches fire at SCI Pine Grove Police Log Accident Jimmy Stewart Airport prepares for annual airshow See all Obituaries Sally Ann Carmo 1 hr ago Mary Katherine Jordan 1 hr ago Late Deaths 1 hr ago Saturday Funerals 1 hr ago Wanda S. Betts Jul 7, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIndiana motorcyclist killed in Armstrong County crashGerald Scott BrewerRonald Morrell CampbellWanda R. IsenbergJohn A. NaniaLate DeathLate DeathTimothy J. StaffTwo pedestrians hit by coal truck in BlairsvillePolice Log Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView