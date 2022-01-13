RUMMEL, Robin, Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot, N.D., (701) 838-2832
SLONAC, Richard, Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Clymer, (724) 254-4342
WHETSTONE, Linda, John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 463-4499
Rain and snow showers mixed for the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered snow showers this evening. Lingering clouds and areas of fog overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: January 13, 2022 @ 10:47 am
RUMMEL, Robin, Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot, N.D., (701) 838-2832
SLONAC, Richard, Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Clymer, (724) 254-4342
WHETSTONE, Linda, John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 463-4499
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.