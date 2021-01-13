Laura Almeda Ramsden, 73, Blairsville, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
She was born on July 20, 1947, in Indiana.
She formerly worked for Streams Ambulance Transfer Service, Indiana, had been a deputy coroner of
Indiana County and worked at the Westmoreland County Prison and Pine
Grove State Correctional Institute.
Laura was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Aultman Baptist Church and was a majority member of Jobs Daughters.
Survivors include her husband, Roy E. Ramsden Sr., Jeannette; daughters, Mary Elizabeth Reeger and husband George, Altman, Grace A. Sommers and husband Brian, Sewickley, and Rebecca J. Davis and husband Gary, Jeannette; sons, Ed Ramsden Jr. and wife Tracey, Saltsburg, Calvin D. Ramsden and wife Pamela, Saltsburg, and Curtis E. Ramsden, Blairsville; 10 grandchildren, George Reeger III and wife Brittany, Samantha Chelsted and husband Matthew, Regina Ankney and husband David, Scott Sommers, Brooke Laura Sommers, Hope Ramsden, Christopher Ramsden and wife Marrissa, Corey Ramsden, Tyler Vatter and Tiffany Lingenfelter, and Timothy Vatter; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Sandy Senick, Homer City; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dudley C. Rhea.
In keeping with Laura’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.