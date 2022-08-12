Laura Hunter (Sheaffer) Smith Caugherty, 99, of St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, formerly of Blairsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
The daughter of the late Luther Sheaffer and Laura (Wiley) Sheaffer, she was born on Aug. 20, 1922, in Blairsville.
She was a graduate of Blairsville High School, Class of 1940. Laura cherished time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, listening to music, attending Hebron Lutheran Church of Blairsville, the camp at Muddy Run, the family farm in Dayton and her dear friends and family. She retired from Blairsville-Saltsburg School District after more than 35 years of working in the cafeteria.
She is survived by her sons, Edwin Smith and wife Luella, of Avonmore, and James Smith and wife Kathryn, of Buffton, S.C.; three grandchildren, Jennifer Zofcin and husband Walter, Laura Smith-Zedarski and William Smith and wife Desiree; three great-grandchildren, Ross Zofcin, Brady Zofcin and Meredith Zendarski; three step-granddaughters, Andrea Kaelin and husband Marc, of Jacksonville, Fla.; Meggan Matson and husband Jack, of Rolesville, N.C.; and Connie Ann O’Neil and husband Michael; two step-grandsons, Daniel Caugherty and wife Jill and Corey Caugherty and wife Jennifer; 10 step-great-grandchildren, Morgan, Madison, Macyn and Sophia Kaelin; Grace and Charlotte Matson; and Eric, Tamzan, Tristan and Karlee Schmidt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Laura (Wiley) Sheaffer; first husband, Edwin Smith; second husband, Elmer Caugherty; and brother, James Sheaffer.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Thursday from 11 to 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor John Smaligo and Pastor Jerry Hoch co-officiating.
Interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Laura’s name to St. Andrew’s Village, 1155 Indian Springs Road, Indiana, PA 15701.