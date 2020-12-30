Laura J. Cochran

Laura Jean Cochran, 47, of Johnstown, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center fighting the effects of COVID-19.
She was born May 6, 1973, in Indiana and was the daughter of Edward D. Cochran and Jean M. (Cessna) Cochran. She and her father would play jokes on each other all the time. Laura graduated from Penns Manor Area School District in 1991. She received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in chemistry education, a master’s degree in science education from Clarion University and a master’s degree in special education from Slippery Rock University.
She was a loving wife and selfless mother to her son, Kit. She loved teaching and working with her students in the many school districts she taught in. She was currently employed at Blacklick Valley School District in special education and was loved by her students. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing with her dog, reading and traveling with Thad and Kit.
Surviving are husband, Thad James Lang; son, Kit Cochran Lang; her parents, Edward and Jean Cochran; six stepchildren, David Lang, Alix Lang, Mari Lang, Kayle Lang, Brooke Lang and Joelee Lang; many aunts; an uncle; many cousins; and many loving friends.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland. There is to be no service at the request of Laura.
Memorial donations may be made to the library, school or charity of your choice.
