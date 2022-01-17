Laura J. (Pearce) Abbey, 53, of Home, died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at her residence.
Born, Nov. 15, 1968, in Punxsutawney, she was a daughter of Joyce (Gearhart) Pearce and Ronald Pearce and stepmother, Jean (Uplinger) Pearce.
Laura was a 1987 graduate of Marion Center High School and graduated from Cambria Rowe Business School. She married Joseph Abbey on Nov. 22, 1997, and was a homemaker.
Laura loved the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening and flowers. She enjoyed canning — especially her own spaghetti sauce. Laura was dedicated to her children, loved her dogs, listening to music and riding with Joe on his Harley.
She is survived by her husband Joseph; her children, Heather Abbey, of Creekside, and JoAnn and Joseph Abbey Jr., residing at home. Her surviving siblings include Tereasa Pearce Tressler and her husband, Jim, of Stump Creek; Elizabeth Pearce Lickliter and her husband, Brian, of Home; and Carleen Pearce, of Commodore. Her grandson Isaiah LaVan and her stepmother, Jean Uplinger Pearce, also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father as well as by her in-laws, Howard and Iva Abbey.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Marion Center Boy Scout Troop 1050 c/o Marion Center Presbyterian Church, PO Box 178, Marion Center, PA 15759.
