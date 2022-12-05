Laura Leigh (Rainey) Edgington, 45, of Shelocta, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Indiana.
Born Jan. 10, 1977, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Janet Sturgeon and Dennis Rainey.
Laura loved to cook for her family. Cooking was her passion. She had a loving heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She especially loved her family, especially her children, her grandchildren and her mother, with whom she lived the past four years.
She is survived by her mother, Janet Stumpf (James), of Shelocta, and her father, Dennis Rainey (Elaine), of Sharon. Her children are Tiasha Stewart, of Frederick, Colo.; Austin Stewart, of Hilo, Hawaii; and Lauren Teller, of Riverview, Fla. She is also survived by three grandchildren. Laura’s siblings are Melissa Shenk (John), of Punxsutawney; Erik Rainey (Samantha), of Hermitage; and Tyler Rainey (Samantha), of Masury, Ohio. She is also survived by her Aunt Carol Miles (Earl), of Blacklick, and by her uncles: Richard Sturgeon (Shirley), of Penn Run; John Sturgeon, of Clymer; Ronald Sturgeon (Janice), of Starford; Timothy Sturgeon, of Clymer; and Mark Sturgeon (Donna), of Clymer. She is also remembered by her nieces and nephews: Drake Marie (fiancée Amber Bogacki), of DuBois; Ethan Hill, of Duncannon; Logan Hill, of Punxsutawney; and Nicholas and Kamdyn Rainey and Mia and Ava Rainey.
Laura was preceded in death by her grandparents: John and Dorothy Sturgeon, and Ralph and Margaret Rainey. She was also preceded in death by her uncles, James Sturgeon and Duane Sturgeon, and also by her cousin, Lee Sturgeon.
Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Clymer. There will be no formal service.
