Laura R. Luther, 85, of Armagh, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Beacon Ridge, Indiana.
Born Jan. 22, 1937, in Cramer, she was the daughter of Joseph C. and Lillian (Foster) Rager, who preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her siblings Eileen Rager, Russell Dean Rager, Joseph W. Rager and Freda Amash.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Ivan “Bud” Luther; sons Gregory (Nancy) Luther, St. Louis, Mo., Robert (Kimberly) Luther, Homer City and Matthew Luther, Armagh; grandchildren Anthony (Leslie Weiss) Patti, Mark (Donna) Luther, Melissa (Tyler) Mehalko and Claire Luther (fiancé, Clay Brendel); great-grandchildren Milo and Evelyn Luther and Lorraine Patti; and siblings Eleanor Isenberg and Thomas (Candy) Rager.
Laurie enjoyed life, spending all of her time with family and her many friends. She was a member of Valley Grace Brethren Church in Armagh, the Order of the Eastern Star and the Red Hat Society. She was a retired rural mail carrier and she previously served on the New Florence Community Library Board. Laurie was always there to brighten the lives of others. She is dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time-of-service at noon on Saturday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. Pastor Terry Reese will officiate. Private inurnment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Florence Community Library, 122 Ligonier St., New Florence, PA 15944, or at www.newflorencelibrary.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.