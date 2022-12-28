Laura R. (Simler) Seinfelt, 82, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, after an extended illness over the past three years.
A daughter of J. Clair and Ina (Twigg) Simler, she was born Jan. 30, 1940, in Philipsburg.
Laura graduated from Philipsburg Senior High School in 1957; she then attended Lycoming College for one year; she then transferred to Buffalo School of Nursing in 1958. After residing in Indiana, she worked seven years in the Regency Mall in the Hello Shop (Hallmark Card Store). Laura was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she supervised the Baby Fold for seven years. In addition, she assisted at the Indiana County Day Care in the late 1980s to early 1990s.
She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Seinfelt; and her two children: Mark, of Philipsburg, and Bronwen, of Indiana.
Laura was preceded in passing by her parents.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, services will be private. Interment will take place in Oakland Cemetery.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker has been entrusted with services.