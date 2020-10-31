Laurel Kish

Laurel Ann Kish, 79, of Cramerton, N.C., died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Robin Johnson House, Gaston Hospice, Dallas, N.C.
She was the widow of Dr. Zoltan L. Kish, who preceded her in death in 1993.
Born in Bronx, N.Y., on May 6, 1941, she was a daughter of John Francis and Elizabeth Margaret (Sandhop) Mallon. She graduated from Academy of Mt. Saint Ursula in the Bronx, Class of 1958. She was of Roman Catholic faith.
Laurel spent her life loving and caring for her family, her grandchildren and many pets.
She loved nature and all animals. One of her favorite activities was sitting by a window and watching the snow in hopes of catching a glimpse of deer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, John Michael (Jack) Mallon.
She is survived by her children: Dr. Laurence M. Kish (Inga), of Cramerton, N.C.; Sue Kish (Heather Funkhouser), of Gastonia, N.C.; and Justine Kish, of Gastonia; and her grandchildren Hayden, Lydia and Connor Kish.
Laurel will be laid to rest beside her husband in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana. All services will be private.
The family is being served by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Gastonia Hospice, Robin Johnson House, 5005 Shepherds Way Drive, Dallas, NC 28034.
