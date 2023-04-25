Lauren A. Schirf, 64, of Indiana, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital.
She was born Oct. 28, 1958, in Latrobe, a daughter of Ann A. (Malnofski) McKlveen Sheets, of Derry, and the late Russell N. McKlveen Sr.
She was a member of Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Indiana and was a devout Christian. She formerly had been a home health care provider and then worked for Walmart in Blairsville and Indiana. Her enjoyments came from her nieces, nephews, family and bowling when able.
In addition to her mother, Lauren is survived by her husband, Grant D. Schirf; her sister, Sandra L. Hughes (David), of Derry; brothers Russ McKlveen (Cathy), of Derry, and Jeff McKlveen (Connie), of Palmdale, Calif.; her father-in-law, Ronald J. Schirf; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Interment will be made in Coles Cemetery, Derry.
