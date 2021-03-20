Laurence S. “Marv” Little, 89, of Lewiston, N.Y., passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Niagara Hospice House, Lockport, N.Y., after a long illness.
Born July 22, 1931, in Indiana, he was the son of Joseph Walter and Thelma (Motter) Little. He resided there until 1951 when he and his new bride, the former Evelyn S. Skapura, moved to Niagara Falls. They were happily married for 53 years until Evelyn’s passing in 2004.
Marv was employed by Hooker Chemical Co. from 1951 until his retirement from Occidental Petroleum Co. in 1990. During this time, he and Evelyn continued their education together at SUNY at Buffalo, where he pursued his undergraduate and graduate studies. Once retired they wintered in Mesa, Ariz., where they enjoyed the company of their family and his hobbies of golfing, oil painting and sketching. Upon the death of his second wife of nine years, Wanda Wagner, in 2015, Larry made his home with his daughter, Ann Marie (William) Correa.
In addition to his daughter Ann, he is survived by his three other daughters, Sue Ann (Louis) LaBarber, Catherine L. Bonneville and Patricia K. Evans. He was blessed with eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Larry was predeceased by his sisters, Helen (late Carl) Mauk and Fay (late Harry) Shoop; and one brother, Fred (late Dorothy) Little.
Mr. Little’s family extend their thanks and gratitude to Ashok Singh, M.D., at Niagara Family Medicine, as well as the physicians and staff of Roswell Park’s Myeloma Department, especially his dear nurse practitioner, Kimberly; and the staff of Niagara Hospice House.
Visitation was held Friday at M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, N.Y., where funeral services followed on Saturday in St. Mary of the Cataract Church, 237 Fourth St., Niagara Falls, N.Y. Interment was held in North Ridge Cemetery. Memorial offerings may be made to Sacred Heart Villa, 5269 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, NY 14092. Visit www.mjcoluccifuner alchapel.com for online condolences.