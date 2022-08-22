Lauretta Lewis, 88, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
The daughter of Floyd E. Hill Sr. and Pearl C. (Goodwin) Hill, she was born May 25, 1934, in Brenizer.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law Fred and Pat Lewis; a granddaughter, Heather Speich; husband Thomas; six grandsons, Tj, Connor, Noah, Hunter, Jakeb and Zachary; two siblings, Carol S. Daugherty (Eugene) and Ron Hill, both of Blairsville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Ronnie Lewis, in 1986; brother Floyd Hill; and sisters, Sylvia L. Lively and Pauline Palmer.
In keeping with Lauretta’s wishes, there will be no viewing or services.
A memorial service for Lauretta will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Pine Ridge Park, Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer’s research in her memory.