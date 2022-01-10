Lauretta Maxwell Wilson, 90, of Indiana, formerly of Lewistown and McVeytown, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Moorehead Place in Indiana.
She was born Jan. 15, 1931, in Mattawana, a daughter of Cloyd (Hopper) and Helen (Henry) Maxwell, who preceded her in death.
Lauretta was a 1948 honor graduate of McVeytown-Oliver High School. She worked at various radio stations in her younger years and then provided home health care to many throughout her life. She was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
Lauretta was a member of the Lewistown Chapter of the Eastern Star #283 and a former member of both the Lewistown and McVeytown Presbyterian churches.
Lauretta leaves behind a daughter, Sue A. Rieg and husband Michael; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as her grand-dog, Miss Lucy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Wilson; brothers, Remmick (Lena) Maxwell and Russell (Mary) Maxwell; and sisters, Lucille (Robert) Yeo and Sara (Ross) Finkenbiner.
At Lauretta’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made in Lauretta’s name to The Foundation for IUP (earmark for the Leon Miller Memorial Scholarship), 1011 South Drive, Suite 3, Indiana, PA 15705.
Special thanks are extended to the staff of Moorehead Place for the care that they provided to Lauretta.