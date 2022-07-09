Laurie Ann Neal, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, while at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Laurie spent her childhood in Chicago and Pittsburgh. She met her husband, Paul, in Pittsburgh, and they were married just shy of 48 years.
Laurie started working in the banking field in Virginia and Georgia, ending with a long 30-plus year career at First Commonwealth Bank in Indiana and Plumville.
Laurie’s life changed in October 2009 with a brain tumor diagnosis, and she underwent numerous brain surgeries in fewer than three years. She told her brain surgeon not to mess up her personality or her sense of humor, and he did not!
Her fighting spirit allowed her to see all three of her grandsons be born and gave her 12 years of life to see them grow.
Her family and her faith were Laurie’s foundation and focus; she was an active member and past elder of Plumcreek Presbyterian Church in Willet. Laurie also was the treasurer for the Indiana County Friends of the NRA for many years. Watching and cheering for her kids’ and grandkids’ sports was a huge part of Laurie’s life — their biggest fan!
Laurie is survived by her husband, Paul, of Creekside; her children, Jen Kachurak and her husband, Brian, of Spring Hill, Fla.; Brian Neal and his wife, Courtney, of Punxsutawney; her sister, Kay Gardner and her husband, Jeff, of Henderson, Nev.; and her grandchildren, Madison, Aubrey, Trevor, Chandler and Sullivan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Phyllis Buchanan.
A Celebration of Life for Laurie will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Plum Creek Church in Creekside.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Plum Creek Presbyterian Church, 7214 Five Points Road, Creekside, PA 15732.