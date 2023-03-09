Laurie Gene Sester, 59, of Homer City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, while at Allegheny General Hospital.
The daughter of Eugene Robert and Elene Joy (Carlson) Sester, she was born April 20, 1963, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Laurie was a 1981 graduate of Homer City High School and attended Clarion University.
She had been employed for approximately 15 years each by Adelphia Cable and First Commonwealth Bank. Her interests included reading and crafts.
Surviving are her sisters, Noel and Julie Sester (Bill Yanosvhick); nephew Drew Sester; nieces Lyla Sester and Alyssa Jeroh; and her two cats, Grayson and Boo.
Laurie was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Andrew Sester.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.