Lavern Ralph Lytle, 81, of Nowrytown, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Saturday, May 10, 1941, in Nowrytown, the son of Ralph M. and Adelaid Deemer Lytle.
Before his retirement, he was a coal miner for Newfield Mine for 20 years. He loved to take walks in the woods and sit on his front porch.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Dorothy King Kelly Lytle; his children, Jerry W. Lytle (Barb Keltz), of Nowrytown, and Rick E. Lytle and his wife, Beverly, of Shady Plain; two grandchildren, Josh Lytle, of Iselin, and Shawn Lytle and his wife, Bree, of Rural Valley; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Marie Kelly Lytle; his granddaughter, Brittany Lytle; and his brother, Ronald “Hop” Lytle.
At his request, all funeral arrangements are private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., Avonmore.
