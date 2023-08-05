Lavina Mae Baker, 91, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, while a patient at Communities at Indian Haven.
The daughter of Merchant C. and Adda C. (Deemer) Baker, she was born May 12, 1932, in Apollo.
Mae was a graduate of Elders Ridge High School. She had been employed numerous years with Robertshaw Control Company. Her interests were crafting, jigsaw puzzles, flowers and shopping. Mae was an excellent seamstress.
Surviving are her daughters, Brenda (Lloyd) Hubbert, Indiana, and Debbie (William) Sell, Elderton; grandchildren Jason (Leslie) Hubbert, Indiana; Tonya Hooks, West Kittanning; and Damian (Jamie) Rosborough, Shelocta; great-grandchildren Madison and Jacob Hubbert, Indiana; Miranda (Joshua) Lasher, Cowensville; Kolby Hooks, Ohio; Destiny Erdley, Shelocta; Charlotte Mae, Shelocta; and Neveh Baker, Gastown; great-great-grandchildren Nellie Mae and Jaxon Lasher, Cowensville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Mae in death were her parents; siblings Wilda Riffer, Iva Emahiser, LeRoy Baker and Merchant C. Baker Jr.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Jack Lucas officiating.
www.lefdahlfuneralhome. com
