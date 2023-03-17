Lavonne C. Caylor, 84, formerly of Coolspring, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach, Fla.
She was born Nov. 2, 1938, to Melvin and Esther (Swineford) Hoffman in Coolspring.
Vonnie graduated from Punxsutawney High School, Class of 1956, and she worked at various jobs over the years but spent most of her time caring for her home and large family. Vonnie is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Lee Caylor, of Key Largo, Fla.; in addition to their five children, Vicki (Harry) Reinard, of Conneautville, Jeffrey (Debra) Caylor, of Hampstead, N.C., Gregory (Tammy) Caylor, of Key Largo and Punxsutawney, Heather (Chad Littman) Smith, of Lockport, N.Y., and Heath (Carrie) Caylor, of Howell, Mich.; along with 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Sis is also survived by two brothers, Larry (Barbara) Hoffman, of North Tonawanda, N.Y., and Craig (Cindy Fleming) Hoffman, of Clarion; and two sisters, Janice (Reed) Smith, of North Tonawanda, and Debra Compton, of Punxsutawney. Aunt Sis will also be missed by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Donald (Donna) Hoffman, of Conneaut, Ohio, and Robert Hoffman, of Coolspring.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, for which details will be released at a later date.