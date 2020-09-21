Lawrence A. Peles, 82, of Commodore, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
He was the son of Harry and Mary (Kulic) Peles, born Sept. 5, 1937, in Barnesboro.
He graduated from Montgomery Township High School in 1955 and Clarion University in 1961.
Lawrence loved to socialize and go out to eat. He could always be found striking up a conversation with friends and yet-to-be friends.
He loved music and singing. He was a great dancer and in his younger years could own the dance floor and in his later years could be found gliding across the polka dance floors with his wife of 53 years, Judy.
He taught math at Penns Manor for 27 years, but his true passion was vehicles and heavy-duty trucks. He was a proud owner of a 1965 red Ford Mustang convertible before getting married that he often spoke of.
His passion for trucks resulted in running coal trucks. He was owner and mechanic of several coal trucks while simultaneously teaching math all day. After retirement, he started Peles Paving with his wife, Judy, and help from his son-in-law, Max, for the next 15 years.
He spent many summers working construction with his brother-in-law, John Rudzinski, that gained him the skills to build the family home.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith L. (Wyland) Peles; his three children, Jeffery Peles (Patricia), of Edmond, Okla.; Kimberly Bauer (Kevin), of St. Mary’s; and Tracy Falisec (Max), of Clymer; one brother, Gerald Peles; one sister, Teresa Klamar (John); eight grandchildren, Clayton Peles, Luke, Alex and Garrett Bauer, Maximus and Peyton Falisec, Kyle and Christopher Dow; and one great-granddaughter, Parker Dow.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Harry, John, Joseph and Daniel Peles; and four sisters, Mildred Dilick, Elizabeth Tenerowicz, Alice Ann Rudzinski and Catherine Sue Pangonis.
The family would like to thank the Indiana VNA Hospice for all of their love, support and compassion in the care of Lawrence.
