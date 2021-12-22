Lawrence Albert Stubbe, 83, and Norma Jean (Johnson) Stubbe, 77, both recently passed peacefully into their loving Savior’s arms. Norma went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, and Larry on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The loving couple had been married for 57 years and most recently resided in Indiana, Pa.
Larry was born in Lake City, Pa., on July 19, 1938, to Myron and Esther Stubbe. He was a proud 1956 graduate of Rice Avenue Union High School in Girard, Pa. Larry then attended Tri State College in Angola, Ind., to study engineering, drawing and design. After college, he joined the United States Army and served his country honorably from ‘61 to ‘63. He worked as a draftsman at Quinn-Berry in Erie, Flex-Y-Plan in Fairview, and had two joint ventures with his brother Ron: Stubbe’s Shoes & Apparel and a commercial cleaning business in Naples, Fla. Larry also worked at several other small businesses in Naples and Tampa, Fla.
Norma was born in Erie, Pa., on Jan. 4, 1944, the daughter of the Wayne and Anona (Powers) Johnson, who preceded her in death. Norma graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1961 and later attended Robert Morris University. She was employed as a receptionist and bookkeeper at various places throughout the years including Rich Food Corporation and Girard School District in Lake City, Collier County Courthouse in Naples and SOS Automotive in Tampa.
In 2009, Larry and Norma moved back to Pennsylvania to be closer to Jason and Kelli’s growing family.
They enjoyed taking care of and spoiling their grandchildren in their home for 12 years.
Norma enjoyed cooking and serving her friends and family. She also loved visiting with her neighbors (including the “Penn Street Gang”), traveling, shopping, chatting on the phone and spending time with her kids and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her caring, motherly and thoughtful nature.
Her love language was to feed and serve her family and friends, and people never left their home hungry.
Larry enjoyed studying the Bible, teaching children’s Sunday School classes and VBS, coaching and refereeing kids sports, traveling, running, exercising with his Silver Sneakers class at the YMCA, watching the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavs, working on household projects, helping his kids, reading to his grandchildren and going on walks with them. He was very outgoing and loved to stop and talk to people on his runs.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his two brothers, Ron (Jeanne) Stubbe and Rog (June) Stubbe. Norma was preceded in death by her parents and all five of her siblings; Wayne Johnson, Don Johnson, Jerry Essick, Audrey Pustelak and Chuck Johnson.
They are both survived by many nieces and nephews.
Larry and Norma will be greatly missed by their surviving family, which includes their three children: Jeff (Kathy) Stubbe, Julie (Rick) Schonbachler, and Jason (Kelli) Stubbe. They were blessed with 10 grandchildren: Austin, Morgan, Brooke, Chase, Alyvia, Janie, Annie, Catie, Maggie and Braxton; and two great-grandchildren, Malachi and Eloise.
