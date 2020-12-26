Lawrence “Larry” Backus, 79, of Home, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home.
He was the son of Arthur M. and Ellen G. (Crotzer) Backus. He was born in Coudersport, Potter County, on Oct.10, 1941.
Larry worked as an electrician for Penelec and was a member of the Indiana American Legion Post 141.
He enjoyed camping and was a skilled woodworker, but above all, he loved his family.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Carol (Clark) Backus; four children, Lawrence R. Backus and his wife Sally, of New Alexandria, Ronald J. Backus and his fiancee, Tina Kilgore, of Indiana, Dawn M. Howell and her husband, Mike, of Marion Center, and Donna D. Price and her husband, Dennis, of Greensboro; nine grandchildren, Sarah, Brian, Mark, Charlene, Erik, Briell, Robert, Stephen and Andrew; six great-grandchildren, Madison, Kaylee, Gunnar, Lora, Elliott and Landon; and a brother, Mike Backus.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Backus; a brother, Gary Backus; and a grandson, Larry.
In accordance with Larry’s wishes there will be no visitation.
Services have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
