Lawrence D. Patterson Sr., 87, formerly of Clymer, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the home of his daughter in Gwynn Oak, Md.
Born May 29, 1935, in Indiana County, he was a son of Ernest D. and Ethel (Cook) Patterson. His wife of 57 years, Patricia A. (Shaffer) Patterson, died in 2013.
Lawrence was a coal miner and lived in Indiana County throughout his life. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family and visiting with his friends.
He was a member of the Indiana, Clymer and Dixonville Moose lodges. He also belonged to the Clymer Slovak Club; Clymer American Legion Post 222, where he was a social member; the Eagles Club of Indiana; and the UMWA.
Lawrence is survived by his children: Lawrence Patterson Jr. (Katie), of Clymer; Melodie Bried, of Gwynn Oak, Md.; Charles Patterson (Cynthia), of Clymer; Darla Doyle (Jay), of Clymer; Vicki Johnson (Charles), of Watkinsville, Ga.; Terry Patterson (Lori), of Watkinsville; and Wilma “Sis” Patterson (Missi), of Kittanning. In addition, 25 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren survive him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and the following siblings: Floyd James, Helen Alverda, Thelma Mae, Jacob Otis, Ernest William, Laura Larue, Martha Gertrude, Annabell Imogene and Rosella Marie.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, of Clymer, at 655 Franklin St. His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bob White officiating. Interment will be in Sample Run Cemetery.
