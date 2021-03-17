Lawrence E. “Larry” Henry, 53, of Elon, N.C., passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, unexpectedly at Osceola Regional Medical Center, Kissimmee, Fla.
Born Nov. 22, 1967, in Latrobe, he was the son of Herb Henry and Linda (Clark) Henry Hileman.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, of Elon, N.C.; wife Deneen (Brendlinger) Henry; daughter Nicole White and wife Jessey, Bellingham, Wash.; sons Lawrence Henry Jr. and wife Britteny, Lexington, N.C., James Henry, McLeansville, N.C., and Harley Henry and wife Savannah, Pelham, N.C.; grandchildren, Lawrence “Trip” Henry III, Makenna Henry, Hunter Henry, Skylar Henry, Faith White, Grace White, Hazel Henry and Rutledge Henry; and brothers Herb Henry, Elon, N.C., and Mark Henry, Mebane, N.C.
Larry loved riding his Harley-Davidson with his family.
He also enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping and spending time with his family.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. on Saturday, at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence.
