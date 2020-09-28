Lawrence “Duke” Kaiser Aley, 74, of Blairsville (Derry Township), died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in his home.
He was the son of Lawrence K. Aley and Lydia (Hancock) Aley; he was born in Blairsville, on May 23, 1946.
Duke is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Aley, of Sharon; sisters, Catherine Aley, of Blairsville, and Pearl Marlene Irwin (Bill), of Blairsville; grandchildren, Samuel Aley and Joy Likens; great-grandchildren, William Likens and Selena Aley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Bonnie (Anderson) Aley; a sister, Elaine Smith; and a brother, William Ward.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Duke’s memory may be made directly on our website at www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com on Duke’s obituary page, “Donate Funeral Funds” to help the family with funeral expenses.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.