Lawrence L. Johnson

Lawrence L. “Larry” Johnson, 69, of Rochester Mills, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 21, 1951, in Marion Center, a son of Betty Jane (McMillen) and Luther W. Johnson.
On May 31, 1974, he married Donna E. Smith. She preceded him in death on Feb. 11, 2002.
Larry was a graduate of Marion Center High School. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1971 to 1975 as a bomb loader.
He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, working on his old cars and watching the Steelers and Penguins.
He worked for PennDOT as a highway line painter and retired with them after 20-plus years.
He is survived by two children, daughter, Linda Snyder and husband Mike, of Punxsutawney, and son, Bradley Johnson, of Pittsburgh; a grandson, Brandon Snyder and Tessa Temchulla, of Punxsutawney; his cousins, “The Johnson Brothers,” of Indiana; and a niece, Tara Sarver and husband Scott, of Indiana.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy Thompson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.