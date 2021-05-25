Lawrence L. Johnson

Lawrence L. Johnson

Lawrence L. “Larry” Johnson, 69, of Rochester Mills, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home.

He was born Dec. 21, 1951, in Marion Center, a son of Betty Jane (McMillen) and Luther W. Johnson.

On May 31, 1974, he married Donna E. Smith. She preceded him in death on Feb. 11, 2002.

Larry was a graduate of Marion Center High School. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1971 to 1975 as a bomb loader.

He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, working on his old cars and watching the Steelers and Penguins.

He worked for PennDOT as a highway line painter and retired with them after 20-plus years.

He is survived by two children, daughter, Linda Snyder and husband Mike, of Punxsutawney, and son, Bradley Johnson, of Pittsburgh; a grandson, Brandon Snyder and Tessa Temchulla, of Punxsutawney; his cousins, “The Johnson Brothers,” of Indiana; and a niece, Tara Sarver and husband Scott, of Indiana.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy Thompson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.