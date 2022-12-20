Lawrence (Larry) Rodack, of Indiana, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Lawrence was born May 1, 1935, in Meadville, to Albert L. and Genevieve M. (Krupinski) Rodak.
Lawrence was a graduate of Cathedral Prep School in Erie and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduation at age 18. He went to two tech schools and became a crypto operator. He was then assigned to the 1997th AAC squadron, St. John’s, Newfoundland, for two years.
Prior to going to Newfoundland, he took a 30-day leave and married Phyllis Ford, from Brookville, who was in her third year of nurses training at Hamot Medical Center in Erie. She then graduated from nurses training, took her state boards for RN and joined Larry in Newfoundland.
He was separated from the military in 1957 at the rank of staff sergeant and worked with Prudential Financial for five and a half years, continuing his career in the insurance business with State Farm Insurance Companies in Erie in 1963. He started an agency in Erie for 11½ years and was transferred to Indiana as an agency manager when he decided to return to the agency and was assigned an agency in Leechburg for 14 years prior to his retirement in March of 2002 after 38 years.
While in Leechburg, he was involved in many civic activities — he helped found the Leechburg Area Community Association (LACA), Leechburg Hall of Fame, was a member of the Leechburg Rotary Club, and was a member of the Indiana Computer Club. He served in many capacities in each civic activity. He also volunteered at Indiana Hospital for 10 years, Agency Services of an Ombudsman for more than 12 years, and he was a lector at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church for two years.
His interests included photography, the computer and volunteer work, especially as an ombudsman. He was selected as the ombudsman of the year in 2017 in Pennsylvania.
Surviving are his five children: Daniel Rodack (Debbie), of Indiana; Clifford Rodack, of State College; Connie (Stephen) Smith, of Indiana; Camille (Sam) Wiseman, of Indiana; and Darryl (Jackie) Rodack, of Plumville. He also had many nieces and nephews, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents as well as his wife, Phyllis (Ford) Rodack, of Indiana, in 2012.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana, with the Rev. Father Richard Owens as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Larry recommended donations be made to the Leechburg Rotary Club: P.O. Box 163 Leechburg, PA 15656, or Indiana Regional Medical Center: 835 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.