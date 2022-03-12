Lawrence R. Reeder Jr., 54, of Indiana, died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his home.
Born Aug. 8, 1967, in Stafford Township, N.J., he was a son of Lawrence R. Reeder Sr. and Darline Lynn (Andrews) Reeder.
Lawrence was a graduate of Southern Regional High School in Stafford Township. He later went on to serve in the U.S. Army and then to work in fracking for the oil industry.
He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and playing video games, especially “World of Tanks” on his Xbox. Most importantly he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Lawrence is survived by his daughters, Laura L. Maynard (Nick), of Lebanon, Conn.; Crystal N. Krimm (Chris), of Indiana; and Shannon L. Reeder, of Bryan, Texas. He will also be missed by his brother, William Reeder (Crystal), of Little Egg Harbor, N.J.; grandchildren, Ava Stahlman and William Krimm; nephews, Billy Reeder, Hunter Reeder and Danny Hoag; aunt and uncle, Donna and Joseph Giberson, of Cedar Run, N.J.; aunt, Heather, and several cousins of Stafford Township.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Following Lawrence’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. The Reeder family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.