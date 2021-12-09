Lawrence S. 'Larry' McCune

Lawrence “Larry” Steven McCune, 64, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Lawrence “Bud” H. McCune Jr. and Margaret “Peggy” (Firment) McCune, he was born Sept. 23, 1957, in Kittanning.
Mr. McCune was a 1975 graduate of Shannock Valley High School. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1979 earning a Bachelor of Science in Education, and in 1980 he received the degree of Master of Education from IUP.
In addition, Larry received a master’s degree in library and information science in 2000 from the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed for 36 years by Armstrong School District as a reading specialist and librarian. He also worked part time for Indiana Free Library as a reference librarian for many years.
Larry was a very active member of Graystone Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the choir and served as a deacon and an elder. He enjoyed reading, attending Altoona Curve games and watching Canadian Football.
Larry also enjoyed attending Indiana High School football games and supporting the marching band. He liked old-time radio, listening to classical and jazz music and golfing.
He loved spending time with the children in his wife’s home daycare.
Larry loved to cook and learned to love to travel, taking family trips to all 50 states and many Canadian provinces.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sonja (Eret) McCune, of Indiana; two daughters, Tegan McCune, of Indiana, and Keely McCune, of Charleston, W.Va.; his father, Bud McCune; a brother, Jim McCune and wife Amy, of Kittanning; his mother-in-law, Reatha Eret; a niece and five nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Samuel Lawson McCune; a brother, Michael Paul McCune; his father-in-law, Frank G. Eret; and a nephew, Jonathan Lee Eret.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Graystone Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Rob Sparr officiating.
Please be aware of the Christmas tree on North Seventh Street.
You must use Water Street for access to the funeral home.
As Larry was an educator, the family is kindly asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Graystone Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701. All monies collected in Larry’s name will go to Graystone’s mission partner EduNations, which serves children in Sierra Leone, Africa.
To view the online obituary, sign the online guest register or send condolences, please visit www.robin sonlytleshoemaker.com.