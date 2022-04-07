Leah J. Pierce

Leah J. (Hilty) Pierce, 95, of Conemaugh Township, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Nov. 12, 1926, in Saltsburg, she was a daughter of Frank G. Hilty and Mamie A. (Cable) Hilty.
Leah was a graduate of Saltsburg High School and the Latrobe Area School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Latrobe Hospital and retired from Latrobe Family Practice in Saltsburg in 1994.
Leah was a life member of Saltsburg United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her dogs over the years. Leah had a passion for quilting and was a member of the Loyalhanna Quilters Guild.
In addition to her parents, Leah was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Pierce, who passed away on Sept. 27, 2009; brother, Joseph F. Hilty; and her sisters, June V. Crispin, and Velma E. Bortz.
Leah is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, who will all miss her. She is also survived by her beloved chihuahua, Sydney.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Additional visitation will be held in Saltsburg United Methodist Church, 803 Salt St., Saltsburg, on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at 10 a.m. with Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh officiating. Private interment will take place in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Leah’s caretaker, Morgan Demko, for her love and support, as well as Leah’s close circle of friends from the church who visited and cared for her.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Leah’s memory to Saltsburg United Methodist Church, 803 Salt St., Saltsburg, PA 15681 or to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.