Leah V. Stone, 93, of Black Lick, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at her home.
Born June 9, 1928, in Reedsville, W.Va., she was the daughter of Ray Turner and Carrie (Keefover) Turner.
She was a member of the Black Lick United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the American Legion, Homer City. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Wilbur E. Stone and wife, Marlene, Ronald A. Stone and friend, Cyndi, and Larry R. Stone and wife, Jennie, all of Black Lick; grandchildren, Neil Stone and wife Lawrie, Blairsville, Jeffrey Stone and wife Lauren, Delmont, Jason Stone and wife Christina, Blairsville, and Nick Stone and wife Leah, Shelocta; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Tyler, Ayden, Hannah, Matthew, Grady, Colson, Rowen, Regan, Mac and Bodie; and sisters, Dorothy Gibson, Baltimore, and Jane Smith and husband Bill, West Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard E. “Stoney” Stone, in 2021; five brothers; and one sister.
Visitation will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Black Lick United Methodist Church, Black Lick, on Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dawn Krishart officiating.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Black Lick United Methodist Church, PO Box 435, Black Lick, PA 15716.