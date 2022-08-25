Leanne L. Griffith, 67, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
She was born Oct. 10, 1954, in Philipsburg, and was the daughter of Early Lee Files and Martha Prudence Guerrant Files.
Leanne had a beautiful and generous spirit. She deeply loved everyone around her, giving her time and energy to others as a humble volunteer, leader and educator. Dan fell in love with her at first sight while she was volunteering as a guitarist at a senior center. She encouraged a love of learning, art and science in her children and grandchildren.
Leanne taught science at Indiana Middle School and every subject to home-bound students through the Marion Center school district. She always gravitated towards helping the people most in need. Leanne put the needs of others first and was a caring and loving individual.
On top of the non-stop role of working on the family farm for 20 years in Indiana County, she worked for the Presbyterian Church of Marion. Throughout her career, Leanne was a 4-H leader of the tractor, sewing and robotics clubs, as well as a scout leader. She continued educating and advocating for the environmental sciences with the Westmoreland Conservation District and as a grant writer for Smart Growth and Penn State University.
Through all her generous work and a lifetime of service, her favorite occupation was that of wife, mother and grandma. Leanne was most proud of her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Johnstonbaugh.
Surviving are her loving husband Daniel Griffith; daughter Jessica (Kyle) Payne; sons Chris (Clara) Griffith and Sam (Valerie) Griffith; she was a beloved Gigi to her grandsons Ezra, Micah and George Griffith; brother Roger Files; and a large and loving extended family including her niece, Robbie O’Quinn.
Leanne was also a tough and courageous woman who gained three more years of life by undergoing a liver transplant from her daughter. She was a strong advocate for living organ donation and her family would like to continue her good work.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to support donor families like the Griffiths can be made to: Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute Development Department, Forbes Tower, Suite 8084, 3600 Forbes Ave. at Meyran Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. More information can be found at https://www.upmc.com/services/transplant/about/starzl-institute/giving.
Family and friends will be received Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Colleen Griffith officiating.