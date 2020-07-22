Leila (Williams) Bass, 86, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home.
The daughter of James H. and Mamie L. (Gibson) Williams, she was born Oct. 3, 1933, in Bairdstown.
Mrs. Bass was a member of Second Baptist Church, Blairsville.
She enjoyed puzzles, bingo, crocheting and spending time with her family.
Surviving are three sisters: Mamie L. Dennison, Ida M. Jenkins and Rita A. Graves, all of Blairsville;
a granddaughter, Tara Brasille, of Arizona; one great-granddaughter, four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willie Bass, in 1992; a son, Robin Williams; six brothers: James Jr., Phillip, David, William Edward, Ronald and Kendall; and two sisters, Lela Pearle Dennison and Betty Richardson.
A private visitation and funeral service with the Rev. Ronnie C. Morris Sr. officiating will be held at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
In accordance with current COVID-19 mandates, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time.
Masks are required and social distancing must be practiced.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.