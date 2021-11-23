Leisa A. Ober

Leisa Annette Ober, 59, of Homer City, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
She was the daughter of Paul and Ruby (Little) Fletcher and was born Sept. 3, 1962, in Indiana.
She was a member of American Legion Post #493, Ladies Auxiliary and was employed at the Homer-Center School District. She loved her job at the school and loved seeing the kids every day.
She loved spending time with her family, traveling and getting the best out of life even in the bad moments. She was a fun-loving person, a second mother to many and always made you smile and feel loved. She loved to cook and bake, loved animals and always donated to local shelters. She enjoyed concerts in Iselin and watching the Pittsburgh Penguins.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffery Ober, of Homer City; her children, Mindy Shirley (Wayne II), of Mansfield, and Michael P. Lantzy, of New Florence; her grandchildren, Averi Shirley, of Wellsboro, and Wayne (Buddy) Shirley III, of Mansfield; niece, April Budner (Chad O’Shell) and children Kurtis, Grayson and Ellyana; and nephew, Nathan Lantzy (Morgan), of Blairsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Fletcher; her nephew, Justin Lantzy; and beloved pets, S’mores, Diesel, Snickers and Crosby.
Per her wishes, there will be no services or visitation for Leisa. Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to sign the online guestbook or make a donation to Four Footed Friends in Indiana in Leisa’s memory.