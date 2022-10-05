Leland (Skip) Goodlin, 82, of Sagamore, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
The son of Rudell and Edith Calhoun Goodlin, he was born Jan. 10, 1940, in Indiana.
Leland was employed many years at Season All and also Pennzoil gas. He loved the outdoors, from fishing, hunting and bird watching to raising chickens and hiking. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother, and he will be greatly missed.
Leland is survived by his son Skip Goodlin; grandchildren Kerri McAnuity (Dan), Terra Bracken (Paul), Jacee Bender and Jordan Bender; great-grandchildren Hayden, Colton and Reina; and siblings, Don Goodlin (Helen), Larry Goodlin, Wanda Elbell, Sandy Anderson and Roberta Little (Rich).
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Lois Goodlin; brother Robert Goodlin; daughter Janice Bender; brothers-in-law Don Elbell and Don Anderson; sister-in-law Jeannette Goodlin; and infant son, Kenneth.
There will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at Faith Orthodox Presbyterian Church with Pastor Doug Snyder officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Faith OPC, 1654 Old Route 119 N., Indiana, PA 15701, or to a charity of your choosing.