Leland “Lee” R. Hutton, 80, of Home, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at his home.
A son of Clifton Hutton and Arlene (Huey) Hutton-Bash, he was born June 4, 1941, in Starford.
Lee was a 1959 graduate of Indiana High School, after which he proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was the dedicated owner of Regency Barbers in the Regency Mall. In his free time Lee enjoyed golfing, gardening and hunting. He was a member of the Indiana VFW Post #1989.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mildred Emma Louise (Shupe) Hutton; three children, Jackie Fairman, of McIntyre, Greg Hutton, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and wife Valerie, of Johnstown, and Chris Hutton and fiancé Stacey Leger, of DuBois; seven grandchildren, Jady Bratu, Jarod Hutton, Cody Fairman, Megan Hutton, Nikki Fairman, Jessica Major and Grace LaMoy; and one brother, Clifton “Jack” Hutton, of Dover, Del.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by a daughter-in-law, Shannon Hutton.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m with the Rev. Tom Spiker officiating. Interment will take place in South Bend Cemetery.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the online obituary, sign the online guest registry or send condolences, visit www.robinsonlytleshoe maker.com.