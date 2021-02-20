Lena Lee (Hickok) Ritchie, 78, of Hillsdale, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana.
The daughter of Russell A. and Inez B. (Mumau) Hickok, she was born on Oct. 14, 1942, in Green Township.
Lena was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. On July 10, 1965, she married Larry Eugene Ritchie, and they shared over 55 years of marriage together.
She worked at the former Van Heusen Shirt Factory in Barnesboro. Lena was a member of Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed reading, sewing and watching game shows. When her mother, Inez, was alive, she loved playing Chinese checkers with her.
Lena will be greatly missed by her loving husband: Larry E. Ritchie of Hillsdale; her son: Russell E. Ritchie and wife Bekah of Indiana; her two granddaughters: Avery and Lylah Ritchie; and her sister: Connie Rae Adamson and special niece, Deanna Adamson, both of Hillsdale.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Larry Jr. and her brother, Russell A. Hickok.
Private family arrangements were with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. A private service was held for her family officiated by Pastor Robert Sunseri. Interment took place at the Montgomery Cemetery in Glen Campbell.
The family would like to thank the staff at Indian Haven for the wonderful care they provided Lena.