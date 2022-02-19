Lena M. (Pandullo) Koreni, 91, of Blairsville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at her home.
The daughter of Samuel A. and Goldie (Shaffer) Pandullo, she was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Salina.
Lena retired from Breeze Corporation. She loved to cook, dance and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are four children: one daughter, Nancy Jones, of Saltsburg; and three sons, Joseph Koreni Jr. (Sharon), of Blairsville; Michael Koreni (LeAnn), of Blairsville; and Larry Koreni, of Blairsville; one sister, Pearl Astolos, of Saltsburg; one brother, John Pandullo (Pat), of Lynn Haven, Fla.; three sisters-in-law, Rose Pandullo, of Blairsville; Betty Pandullo, of Blairsville; and Reiko Pandullo, of Maryland; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Koreni Sr., on Dec. 1, 1995; daughter, Kimberly (Koreni) Maskrey; brothers, James Ferretti, David Pandullo, William Pandullo, Rudolph Pandullo Sr. and Sam Pandullo; and sisters, Mildred Eckenrode and Gloria Young.
Family and friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. J.P. Price officiating.
Interment will be in the S.S. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
